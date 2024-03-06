Taipei Cycle, TaiSPO back to pre-COVID-19 scale: Organizer

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The Taipei Cycle and Taiwan International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO), which opened Wednesday, have returned to and even exceeded their pre-COVID-19 scales, according to the event's organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said there are 950 exhibitors occupying 3,500 booths at this year's Taipei Cycle, a 15 percent increase over the 2019 event, and 205 businesses taking up 850 booths at TaiSPO.

The two shows invited a total of 4,000 buyers from 80 countries to participate, Huang said, and he expected more business to be generated by this year's shows than in the past.

Major bicycle manufacturers Merida and Giant and fitness equipment specialist Johnson Health Tech are among the main exhibitors at the shows.

CNA photo March 6, 2024

Vice Economics Minister Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said at the opening ceremony that the bicycle and sporting goods sectors have faced slow drawdowns of inventory over the past year, slowing sales, but export momentum should rebound in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

Lin believed that Taipei Cycle would mark the start of this rebound and trigger renewed growth in the industry, he said.

Held by TAITRA, the two events will run until March 9 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, with the first two days open only to trade visitors.

Starting Friday, members of the public can visit the show. Admission is NT$250.

(By Liu Chien-ling, Lo Yuan-chun and Bernadette Hsiao) Enditem/ls > Chinese Version

CNA photo March 6, 2024