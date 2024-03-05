Manufacturing activity still in contraction but outlook index improves

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan's manufacturing activity remained in contraction for the 12th consecutive month in February, but the index on the business outlook over the next six months showed the first expansion in 21 months, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) said Tuesday.

In February, the purchasing managers' index (PMI), a measure of the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing, rose 0.1 points from a month earlier to 48.1, remaining in the contraction mode for the 12th consecutive month, according to CIER, one of the leading economic think tanks in Taiwan.

In the service sector, the non-manufacturing index (NMI) continued expanding for the 16th consecutive month in February, but the expansion pace was slower with the index, falling 1.2 points from a month earlier to 52.3, CIER added.

For the PMI and NMI, readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below 50 represent contraction.

Among the five major factors in the PMI, the sub-index on production climbed 0.2 points to 51.5, remaining in expansion mode for the second month in a row and expanding at the fastest pace since October 2023, according to CIER.

The other four sub-indexes on new orders, employment, supplier deliveries and inventories were in contraction mode.

However, the sub-index on new orders rose 2.7 points from a month earlier to 48.9, but the pace of contraction was the slowest since October 2023, CIER data showed.

The outlook index for the next six months jumped 7.8 points to 54, displaying the fastest expansion since April 2022 and the first expansion since May 2022.

In February, the six major industries in the PMI were all in contraction, with the sub-indexes for electrical equipment and machinery showing the fastest contraction at 37.3, followed by basic raw materials industry at 41.4, as well as electronics and optoelectronics and transportation equipment industries both at 42.1.

Meanwhile, the biotech and transportation equipment as well as food and textile industries were in contraction at 45.1 and 46.5, respectively.

Commenting on the PMI, CIER President Yeh Chun-hsien (葉俊顯) said that despite fewer work days during the Lunar New Year holiday in February than in January, the index in February was higher than expected, signaling a silver lining in the manufacturing sector.

The semiconductor, modules related to the AI supply chain and CoWoS production capacity has shown signs of rebounding, according to Yeh.

Yeh also said that the grand opening of TSMC's JASM facility in Kumamoto last month and strong demand for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence applications are factors contributing to a rise in the outlook index for the next six months.

In terms of NMI, CIER said that the sub-index for business activity, a leading NMI indicator, moved lower by 3.6 points from a month earlier to 49.2, indicating contraction following 12 straight months of expansion due to fewer work days in February.