Taiwan shares close up 1.95%
03/04/2024 02:57 PM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 369.38 points, or 1.95 percent, at 19,305.31 Monday on turnover of NT$485.38 billion (US$15.41 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan to study ways to tell local oysters, imports apart03/04/2024 10:58 PM
- Society
Weather turnaround on tap, highs of 30°C expected Tuesday03/04/2024 09:49 PM
- Sports
Chou Yi-hsiang's historic buzzer-beater propels Pilots past Braves03/04/2024 09:38 PM
- Politics
Air drills to be conducted by Navy and Air Force starting Monday03/04/2024 09:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan's economy turns stable in January03/04/2024 09:14 PM