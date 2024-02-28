Taiwan seeks green collaboration with Thailand: Representative

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 28 (CNA) Taiwan is seeking to collaborate with Thailand in industries such as clean energy and electric motorcycles, according to Chang Chun-fu (張俊福), Taiwan's representative to the Southeast Asian country.

Chang was recently interviewed by Thairath, Thailand's major newspaper, about his ideas on potential collaborations between the two countries, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand said Wednesday.

In an article published Sunday, Chang said Taiwan and Thailand were currently working together in fields including the electronics industry and printed circuit boards, according to the office.

Chang told Thairath that he anticipated more collaboration between the countries, commenting that many of Thailand's policies are in line with Taiwan's.

These include Thailand 4.0 focusing on industrial transformation, the Eastern Economic Corridor and the sustainable Bio-Circular-Green development model, Chang said.

Chang said Thailand was seen by many Taiwanese businesses as an ideal pivot point for advancing toward markets in Australia, New Zealand and even Europe and the United States.

Its many appeals include its Board of Investment providing consulting services for foreign investors, a stable political environment, adequate infrastructure, predictable policies and clear development goals, Chang said.

In addition, Thailand is rich in labor, water resources and electricity while advantageously located at the center of Southeast Asia, Chang said.

Chang also pointed out that Taiwanese visitors to Thailand had returned to about 94 percent of the pre-pandemic number. Meanwhile, Thai visitors to Taiwan reached 47,498 people in December alone. He attributed this to the mutual visa-free policies between the countries.

Chang told the Thai newspaper that he believed there were unlimited possibilities for bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand.

(By Lu Hsin-hui and Wu Kuan-Hsien)

