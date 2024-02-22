Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan shares soar to record high, buoyed by TSMC, AI-related stocks

02/22/2024 07:41 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan rose nearly 1 percent and closed at an all-time high on Thursday, the bulk of the gains coming from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a key provider of foundry services for artificial intelligence chip designer Nvidia Corp., as well as other AI-related stocks.

The benchmark Taiex index ended up 176.47 points, or 0.94 percent, at 18,852.78 on turnover of NT$397.87 billion (US$12.62 billion).

In the morning session, the Taiex surged more than 200 points at 18,881.7, also hitting an all-time intraday high.

Shares in TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, jumped 1.62 percent to end at NT$692.00 Thursday after Nvidia reported fourth fiscal quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's forecast.

Nvidia reported US$12.29 billion in net income during the quarter, or US$4.93 per share, up 769 percent from last year's US$1.41 billion or 57 cents per share.

On the back of Nvidia's quarterly financial results, other AI-related semiconductor stocks also rose, with Asia Vital Components (AVC) gaining 5.05 percent to end at NT$520.00.

Smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. rose 3.47 percent to end at NT$1,015.00,

Overall, the bellwether electronics index ended 1.29 percent higher, while the financial sector rose 0.22 percent.

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$16.26 billion worth of shares on the main board Thursday.

(By Jiang Ming-yan and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/AW

