Taiwan shares end down on tech losses after Nvidia plunge

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed lower Wednesday as investors pocketed gains built in the previous trading session when the main board closed at an historical high, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn with large cap semiconductor stocks in focus in the wake of a plunge of more than 4 percent suffered by artificial intelligence chip designer Nvidia Corp. prior to the release of the U.S. tech giant's earnings scheduled for early Thursday morning Taipei time, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended down 76.85 points, or 0.41 percent, at 18,676.31 after moving between 18,645.27 and 18,729.03. Turnover totaled NT$341.55 billion (US$10.85 billion).

The market opened down 0.42 percent, a retreat from the closing high of 18,753.16 seen on Tuesday, as investors took their cue from a 1.56 percent decline on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, where Nvidia tumbled 4.35 percent overnight, dealers said.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which has Nvidia as one of its major clients, came under pressure and selling spread to other semiconductor stocks and AI related stocks, keeping the Taiex in negative territory. However, losses were capped as the Taiex moved closer the nearest technical support around the five-day moving average of 18,666 points by the end of the session, dealers added.

"Although expectations about strong demand for AI applications remain in place, investors on U.S. markets preferred to pocket their gains built for Nvidia amid worries over its skyrocketing share price ahead of its earnings," Moore Securities Investment Consulting analyst Adam Lin said.

"As such, it was not surprising that TSMC and other AI related stocks followed Nvidia by moving lower today, driving the main board south," Lin said. "Without the impact from Nvidia, the Taiex could have posted gains today as it did yesterday with investors hoping to push up the spot market to profit in futures." February futures contracts settled on Wednesday.

After gaining 1.33 percent Tuesday, TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, lost 0.87 percent to close at NT$681.00 Wednesday. TSMC's losses contributed about 50 points to the Taiex's fall and sent the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index lower by 0.64 percent and 0.81 percent, respectively.

Among other AI-related semiconductor stocks, Global Unichip Group, TSMC's application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design subsidiary, shed 5.77 percent to end at NT$1,470.00, and Alchip Technologies Ltd., another ASIC designer, closed down 3.86 percent at NT$3,990.00. In addition, United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, lost 1.52 percent to end at NT$48.50, but IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. close up 0.36 percent at NT$137.50.

Nvidia's weakness also pushed down AI server makers Quanta Computer Inc. and Wistron Corp. by 2.68 percent and 2.87 percent, respectively, to end at NT$236.00 and NT$118.50, Lin said.

Bucking the downturn, some optoelectronics stocks benefited from rotational buying with Largan Precision Co., a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc., up 1.02 percent to close at NT$2,485.00 and rival Genius Electronic Optical Co. up 0.12 percent to end at NT$411.50.

"Such rotational buying also appeared in select old economy industries as semiconductor heavyweights traded in weakness," Lin said. "Renewable energy developers were one of the winners but their weighting was not big enough to reverse the loss on the broader market."

Among green energy stocks, Shinfox Energy Co. gained 1.61 percent to close at NT$126.00, and Luxe Green Energy Technology Co. rose 2.74 percent to end at NT$33.75. Meanwhile, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp., which will showcase its energy storage devices at an exhibition in Japan next week, soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$161.00.

The transportation industry continued to move higher by 0.73 percent on news of attacks on a cargo vessel by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Gulf of Aden on Monday. Shares in Evergreen Marine Corp., the largest container cargo shipper in Taiwan, rose 0.98 percent to close at NT$155.00, and rival Wan Hai Lines Ltd. gained 0.72 percent to end at NT$49.00.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. Lost 0.86 percent to close at NT$57.40, while food brand Uni-President Enterprises Corp. rose 0.92 percent to end at NT$76.80.

In the financial sector, which fell 0.39 percent, Fubon Financial Holding Co. lost 0.30 percent to close at NT$66.30, and Cathay Financial Holding Co. fell 0.78 percent to end at NT$44.75.

"In addition to Nvidia's results, the minutes of the latest policymaking meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve held at the end of January are be due to be published later today and deserve attention," Lin said. "The market is looking for more clues to better guess when the Fed will start to cut rates."

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$13.28 billion worth of shares on the main board Wednesday.