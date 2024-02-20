Taiwan shares open lower
02/20/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 25.59 points at 18,610.21 Tuesday on turnover of NT$3.07 billion (US$97.63 million).
