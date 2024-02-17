Furloughed workers dip below 7,500 as manufacturing sector improves

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The number of workers on unpaid leave fell by more than 1,600 to below 7,500 in the 15 days to Feb. 15 in the wake of the exports-oriented manufacturing sector securing more orders, according to the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

Data compiled by the MOL showed the number of workers on furlough programs dropped sharply from 9,106 at the end of January to 7,446 as of Feb. 15.

The data also showed the number of employers using furlough programs fell by 24 to 337 between Jan. 31 and Feb. 15.

Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛), director of the MOL's Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, told CNA that the number of furloughed workers had fallen to the level seen before Taiwan raised Taipei and New Taipei's COVID-19 alert level to 3 in mid-May 2021.

Huang noted that the employment situation had improved in both the manufacturing and service sectors.

In particular in the manufacturing sector, Huang said, an information communications device supplier with a workforce of more than 500, and two electronics component manufacturers with a workforce of about 140 each ended their furlough programs in the first half of January.

In addition, a chemical company and a rubber/plastics maker with a workforce of 200 and 100 ended their unpaid leave programs, while a printing company and a light industrial firm that hired more than 100 employees each also ended their use of furlough, Huang said.

Huang said most of the manufacturers had benefited from an increase in orders, and while others said they remained cautious about their business outlook, they still decided to end their furlough programs for now.

In the first half of this month, the number of furloughed workers in the manufacturing sector fell 1,526 to 6,748 as of Feb. 15.

Due to their interconnection with the manufacturing sector, some wholesale firms and retailers in the service sector also reported a decline in furloughed workers, Huang said.

As of Feb. 15, the number of workers placed on unpaid leave in the wholesale and retail industry fell to 562 from 685 at the end of last month, while the number of employers using furlough programs in the industry also fell to 76 from 92, Huang said.

Also in the service sector, the number of furloughed workers in the transportation and warehousing industry and the lodging and food/beverage industry stayed stable, unchanged at one and three, respectively, as of Feb. 15 amid strong domestic spending in the post-COVID-19 era, the MOL said.

The MOL said the number of furloughed workers in the support service industry, which is comprised of travel agencies, hit 38 as of Feb. 15, up only one from Jan. 31.

Huang said the number of workers on unpaid leave has fallen from the peak seen in September 2023, and that such a trend is likely to continue as the economy improves.

Currently, the MOL updates its furloughed worker data on the 1st and 16th of every month and reports on the number of employees placed on furlough by companies registered with the ministry.

Most of the enterprises implementing furlough programs are small firms that employ fewer than 50 people.

Unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, according to the MOL.