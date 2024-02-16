U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
02/16/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.061 to close at NT$31.364.
Turnover totaled US$1.4 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.390, and moved to a low of NT$31.330 before rebounding.
