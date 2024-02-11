Taiwan solar, wind generation hits new peak

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 11 (CNA) Electricity generated by solar and wind made up more than 50 percent of the nation's energy mix on Sunday noon, a record high that once again saw renewables surpass coal, according to the Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

Electricity generated from solar and wind totaled 10.01 gigawatts at 12:21 p.m. Sunday, accounting for 52.37 percent of the total power generated at the time, the state-owned utility said in a press release.

This is the first time that power generated from solar and wind combined passed the 10 gigawatt and 50 percent of total electricity generated in Taiwan marks, it added.

It also shows a huge leap for Taiwan's energy transition given that during last year's Lunar New Year holiday in January 2023, electricity generated by solar and wind broke the 30 percent mark for the first time.

Taiwan also hit a new milestone on Sunday, after solar generated 8.09 gigawatts around noon, surpassing 8 gigawatts for the first time, according to Taipower.

Due to a front moving southbound in the country, electricity generated from wind resources was also able to climb to 1.9 gigawatts on Sunday noon, it added.

The boost in renewables generation means Taipower can conduct maintenance on coal and nuclear plants so that they will be ready for the peak electricity consumption season during summer, the state-owned electricity supplier said.

Taiwan's government has set a target of getting 15 percent of the nation's power from renewables by 2025.

Despite reducing its original 2025 goal from 20 to 15 percent, the government has said it still hopes to get 60-70 percent of the nation's power from renewables by 2050, in order to meet net-zero commitments.