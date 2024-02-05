Morris Chang likely to attend Kumamoto fab opening on Feb. 24: Source

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) advanced wafer fab in Kumamoto, Japan is scheduled to open on Feb. 24 and founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) is likely to attend the opening ceremony, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The source said TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) will make an appearance at the opening ceremony for the Kumamoto fab, which is set to become the chipmaker's overseas production site making the fastest progress in development, with Chang likely to witness the historic occasion.

TSMC announced it was going to build the Kumamoto fab in November 2021. After the opening, mass production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, focusing on specialty process development and rolling out chips made through the mature 12nanometer, 16nm, 22nm, and 28nm processes, Liu has previously said.

The new fab is a joint venture -- Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) -- between TSMC and its Japanese partners, such as Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. (SSS) and Denso Corp, and will have a monthly production capacity of 55,000 units a month, according to the Taiwanese chipmaker.

The source said in addition to Chang, TSMC will invite board members, Japanese officials, business partners, suppliers and clients to attend the opening ceremony.

Local media reports said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could also attend the event and meet Chang.

In the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in San Francisco in November, Chang and Kishida discussed forming a closer semiconductor partnership between Taiwan and Japan.

TSMC has said it is studying the feasibility of building a second fab in Kumamoto which could roll out chips made with the advanced 7nm process or the mature 16nm process. Local news reports said the chipmaker could announce the second fab in Japan later this week.

In addition to the Kumamoto fab investment, in March 2021, TSMC also set up the TSMC Japan 3DIC R&D Center, a subsidiary located in the Tsukuba Center of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology to develop high-end integrated circuit packaging and testing services and provide one-stop services to clients.

The Japanese R&D center has run a clean room facility since June 2022.

Elsewhere in the world, TSMC's first fab in the U.S. state of Arizona is scheduled to begin mass production using the advanced 4nm process in 2025, a year behind original schedule due to a lack of skilled workers.

A second Arizona fab is also under construction and is scheduled to begin mass production in 2026, using the 3nm process, the latest technology TSMC began commercial production in Taiwan at the end of 2022, but the market has doubts about whether the plant will open as planned.

In Germany, TSMC has teamed up with Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. to set up a joint venture, called European Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (ESMC), which aims to build a wafer fab in Dresden.

The German plant is scheduled to start commercial production at the end of 2027, using the 12nm, 16nm, 22nm, and 28nm processes to produce chips for automotive electronics and specialty industrial devices.