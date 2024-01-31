Advance estimate shows Taiwan's 2023 GDP growth at 14-year low

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) Taiwan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth sunk to a 14-year low in 2023, according to an advance estimate released on Wednesday by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

After Taiwan's GDP rose 2.59 percent in 2022, the local economy grew 1.40 percent in 2023, the lowest level since 2009, when the country's economy contracted 1.61 percent in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The advanced estimate for 2023 economic growth was also below the 1.42 percent forecast by the DGBAS in November, which the agency attributed to weaker-than-expected investment momentum.

Q4 figures

In the fourth quarter, Taiwan's GDP rose 5.12 percent, a downgrade of 0.10 percentage points from the November estimate, the DGBAS said.

Taiwan's export-oriented economy contracted by 3.49 percent in the first quarter of last year before gradually recovering in the second and third quarters, when it grew by 1.41 percent and 2.32 percent, respectively, the DGBAS said.

During the October-December period, Taiwan's capital formation, which includes investments from the private and public sectors, fell 8.68 percent from a year earlier, compared with an earlier estimate of a 4.82 percent decline, the DGBAS said.

Speaking with reporters, Wang Tsui-hua (王翠華), a DGBAS specialist, said capital equipment imports fell 28 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter.

The DGBAS said private consumption grew 5.44 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, an upgrade of 0.17 percentage points from the November forecast.

Domestic consumption

The agency attributed this to an end-of-year domestic spending spree that saw fourth-quarter revenues in the local retail and food and beverage rise by 4.42 percent and 8.88 percent, respectively, compared with 2022.

According to the DGBAS, overall domestic demand grew 0.42 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, contributing 0.39 percentage points to the GDP growth in the quarter.

Fourth-quarter merchandise and services exports grew 3.58 percent from a year earlier, 2.38 percentage points lower than an earlier estimate, the DGBAS said.

The DGBAS said imports in merchandise and services in the fourth quarter fell 4.26 percent from a year earlier after a fall in purchases of semiconductor equipment and raw materials for production expansion.

In the fourth quarter, net foreign demand contributed 4.73 percentage points to the GDP growth, according to the DGBAS.

Foreign trade

Wang said inventory adjustments in the global supply chains are expected to come to an end in the first half of this year and with the growing popularity of emerging technologies, Taiwan's production is expected to improve accordingly this year.

Wang added imports of electronics components, base metal and information communications & video and audio products returned to a growth pattern in the fourth quarter, indicating positive signs for the local economy.

The DGBAS said it is scheduled to update Taiwan's 2023 GDP growth and a forecast of the 2024 growth at the end of February.

In November, the DGBAS forecast Taiwan's economy will grow 3.35 percent in 2024.