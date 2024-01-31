Taiwan shares close down 0.8%
01/31/2024 02:11 PM
Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 145.07 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,889.56 Wednesday on turnover of NT$266.214 billion (US$8.5 billion).
