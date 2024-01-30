Gogoro works with Qualcomm to launch flagship Pulse e-scooters

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 30 (CNA) Gogoro, a Taiwan-based e-scooter brand and battery developer, on Tuesday unveiled its newest high-end flagship Pulse series, following a collaboration with American IC designer Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

According to Gogoro, the three Gogoro Pulse models are equipped with the company's latest smart cockpit dashboard, which consists of a 10.25-inch HD touch display and Gogoro's iQ Touch HD user interface -- powered by Qualcomm Technologies' QWM2290 System on a Chip (SoC).

iQ Touch HD offers a wide range of new features and services such as different ride modes, turn-by-turn navigation with real-time traffic information and Gogoro GoStation locations -- the company's battery swap sites.

Chief Product Officer Peng Ming-I (彭明義) said at a news conference that Qualcomm's introduction of QWM2290 SoC in September 2022 had marked the first time the chip was used in two-wheel vehicles.

It was also the first time Gogoro had cooperated with Qualcomm in smart cockpit development, Peng added.

"As the global demand for sustainable living and electric transportation equipment continues to grow, Qualcomm Technologies provides smart solutions for two-wheelers and new vehicle classes to promote the transformation of urban transportation," Qualcomm Vice President, Product Management Laxmi Rayapudi said in a statement.

"We are excited to see functions of our Snapdragon Digital Chassis QWM2290 SoC utilized in Gogoro's latest flagship smart scooter," Rayapudi said.

In addition, Pulse also includes the Gogoro scooter key in the Apple Wallet app and the Apple Find My feature integration, the e-scooter brand said.

Gogoro said preorders of the new Pulse series had begun and that shipments were set to start towards the end of the first half of this year.

Gogoro Taiwan General Manager Henry Chiang (姜家煒) said at the news conference that his company has faith it can penetrate the whole of the local motorcycle market and that it has set a goal of obtaining a double-digit market share this year.

Peng said the e-scooter brand will continue building battery swap networks in China, India, and Southeast Asia, and introduce new models based on market demands.