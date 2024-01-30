U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/30/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Jan. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.091 to close at NT$31.162.
Turnover totaled US$867 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.220, and moved to a low of NT$31.136 before rebounding.
