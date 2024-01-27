Hon Hai Chair honored with India's Padma Award

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 27 (CNA) Young Liu (劉揚偉), chairman of Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been awarded a Padma award by the government of India, one of the highest honors civilians can be given in the South Asian country.

In a statement released on Thursday night, India's Ministry of Home Affairs announced Liu was among the eight foreign nationals to be given the Padma Awards for his contribution to the trade and industry field.

In addition to Liu, four French people, one Bangladeshi, one Mexican, and one from Papua New Guinea also received Padma Awards.

According to the ministry, the Padma Awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri -- with Liu being one of the 17 to be awarded the Padma Bhushan awards.

The awards are given for a wide range of disciplines and fields, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on Jan. 26 every year -- Republic Day -- and conferred in March or April by the Indian president at the presidential office.

In response, Liu said on Hon Hai's X page that he was honored to become a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, and expressed gratitude to the Indian prime minister, president and people in the South Asian country.

"I firmly believe this is an affirmation of a collaboration that benefits India's long-term development and supports the growth of the local economy," Liu said. "I will continue to inspire my team. Let's do our part for manufacturing in India and the betterment of society."

Led by Liu, who succeeded Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as the company's chairman in June 2019, the iPhone assembler has been keen to invest in India in recent years.

Last week, Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn on the global markets, announced a semiconductor packaging and testing service joint venture in the country.

According to Hon Hai, its subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Ltd. has teamed up with India's HCL Group to set up the semiconductor joint venture. It invested US$37.20 million and took a 40 percent stake in the new outsourced semiconductor assembly and test company.

In November 2023, Hon Hai announced a plan to invest almost NT$50 billion (US$1.60 billion) in India, with industrial sources saying the funds would be used to expand its iPhone production in the country by building a plant on its land in line with the "China plus one" strategy.

The strategy focuses on avoiding investing only in China and diversifying production capacity to other countries amid trade friction between Washington and Beijing.

Liu visited India in February and July last year and met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi during his trips.

The number of Padma Vibhushan award recipients this year was five. In addition to the 17 Padma Bhushan award recipients, there were also 110 Padma Shri award recipients, according to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.