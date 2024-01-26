To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

UMC to collaborate with Intel on new foundry

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) Taiwan-based contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) and Intel Corp. announced Thursday that they will collaborate on developing a 12-nanometer semiconductor process platform.

The long-term collaboration, which "brings together Intel's at-scale U.S. manufacturing capacity and UMC's extensive foundry experience on mature nodes," will focus on the mobile, communication infrastructure, networking and other high-growth markets, a statement issued by the two companies said.

Combined, the companies will create an extended process portfolio while geographically diversifying the supply chain for customers, the statement said.

Stuart Pann, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Services, said the collaboration demonstrates Intel's commitment to delivering technology and manufacturing innovation across the global semiconductor supply chain.

UMC Co-President Jason Wang (王石) said the effort "will enable our customers to smoothly migrate to this critical new node, and also benefit from the resiliency of an added Western footprint."

The new process node will be developed and manufactured in Fabs 12, 22 and 32 at Intel's Ocotillo Technology Fabrication site in Arizona.

"Leveraging existing equipment in these fabs will significantly reduce upfront investment requirements and optimize utilization," the statement said.

The companies will work to support the 12nm process by enabling electronic design automation and intellectual properties solutions from ecosystem partners, the statement said.

Production is expected to begin in 2027, according to the statement.