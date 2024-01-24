Taiwan shares open higher
01/24/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 9.03 points at 17,883.62 Wednesday on turnover of NT$3.149 billion (US$100.28 million).
