U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
01/18/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.548 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.041 from the previous close.
