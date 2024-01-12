Taiwan shares close down 0.19%
01/12/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 32.49 points, or 0.19 percent, at 17,512.83 Friday on turnover of NT$279.36 billion (US$8.98 billion).
Latest
- Politics
- Cross-Strait
MAC urges China to 'respect' Taiwan's election results01/14/2024 01:09 AM
- Cross-Strait
- Politics
DPP wins presidency but loses majority in Legislature01/14/2024 12:11 AM
- Cross-Strait
President-elect Lai Ching-te promises to maintain cross-strait status quo01/14/2024 12:08 AM