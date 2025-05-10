Focus Taiwan App
Lin Chia-hung retains King of Fighters XV titles at EVO Japan

05/10/2025 03:59 PM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese esports veteran Lin "E.T." Chia-hung (林家弘) successfully defended his King of Fighters XV championship title at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan (EVO Japan) 2025 on Saturday.

Lin retained the title with a 3-1 victory against Japanese pro gamer "mok" in the Grand Final, following another 3-1 win against the Japanese challenger earlier in the winners' final.

The 40-year-old Lin earned a cash prize of 1 million yen for securing the championship title at the two-day gaming fest, which attracted 294 competitors.

His strongest challenger, "mok," received 400,000 yen as the runner-up.

According to esports database Liquipedia, Lin remains undefeated in sets against "mok" in King of Fighters XV, holding a 10-0 record, while dropping only six of 30 games.

Lin began his professional fighting game career in 2013 but did not win a tier-1 title until EVO Japan 2024. The 2025 championship marked his second major victory.

(By Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/pc

