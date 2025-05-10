Lin Chia-hung retains King of Fighters XV titles at EVO Japan
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese esports veteran Lin "E.T." Chia-hung (林家弘) successfully defended his King of Fighters XV championship title at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan (EVO Japan) 2025 on Saturday.
Lin retained the title with a 3-1 victory against Japanese pro gamer "mok" in the Grand Final, following another 3-1 win against the Japanese challenger earlier in the winners' final.
The 40-year-old Lin earned a cash prize of 1 million yen for securing the championship title at the two-day gaming fest, which attracted 294 competitors.
His strongest challenger, "mok," received 400,000 yen as the runner-up.
According to esports database Liquipedia, Lin remains undefeated in sets against "mok" in King of Fighters XV, holding a 10-0 record, while dropping only six of 30 games.
Lin began his professional fighting game career in 2013 but did not win a tier-1 title until EVO Japan 2024. The 2025 championship marked his second major victory.
- Sports
Lin Chia-hung retains King of Fighters XV titles at EVO Japan05/10/2025 03:59 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Hong wins 3 silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships05/10/2025 01:44 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan wins 6 gold medals at Paris invention competition05/10/2025 01:02 PM
- Politics
Ex-President Tsai departs for Europe in hopes of deepening ties05/10/2025 12:57 PM
- Society
Heavy rain forecast for western Taiwan Saturday05/10/2025 11:55 AM