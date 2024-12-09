Taiwan weightlifter bags 1 silver, 2 bronze at world championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Guan-ling (陳冠伶) won one silver and two bronze medals in the women's 55-kilogram division at the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships in Manama, Bahrain on Sunday.

The 19-year-old made two successful lifts in the snatch event, easily raising 90 kg and then 93 kg. She then failed to lift the 98 kg, leaving her with the bronze medal.

In clean and jerk, Chen lifted 113 kg to bag another bronze.

With a combined lift of 211 kg, Chen took second place with a silver, finishing behind Kang Hyon Gyong from North Korea with 226kg. The third place went to Aleksandra Grigoryan of Armenia with 203 kg.

In May 2023, the young Taiwanese swept three gold medals in her weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea. In September this year, she again won gold and broke the world record in the women's 55-kilogram division at the International Weightlifting Federation's World Junior Championships in León, Spain.

The weightlifting championships in Bahrain will run until Dec. 15.