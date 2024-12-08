Taiwan's Lin Cheng-jing bags bronze at weightlifting championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Taiwan's Lin Cheng-jing (林呈璟) won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk in the women's under-49 kg division at the 2024 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain on Saturday.

Lin won her first medal at a World Championships for lifting 107 kg in the clean and jerk in her weight class, 2 kg more than Rosegie Ramos of the Philippines, but Ramos won bronze for the combined lift after topping Lin by 5 kg in the snatch.

Ri Song-gum of North Korea won gold in the division's combined lift with a total of 213 kg, while Xiang Linxiang of China took silver with a total of 212 kg.

Ramos finished third with a total of 193 kg, just ahead of Lin at 190 kg.

Lin attempted to win the combined bronze with a final lift of 111 kg in the clean and jerk, but was unable to complete the lift. Her lift of 107 kg was a personal best.

The 24-year-old Lin competed in track and field for eight years as a young athlete, but switched to weightlifting while attending Taipei Municipal Lishan Senior High School.

She began making a name for herself after three years of formal training, and became a member of the national sports training team in August 2018.

That potential became evident at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships where she won two silver medals, but she later suffered a series of elbow ligament and tendon injuries, affecting her training.

Because of those injuries, she did not perform well at a 2024 Olympic qualifying event in Thailand, the IWF World Cup, and failed to make the Paris Games.

Lin has been listed as a Level 5 athlete in the Sports Administration's Gold Plan 2.0 for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Golden Plan identifies elite athletes who have the best chances of winning medals at the Olympics, and provides them with customized training and optimal resources.