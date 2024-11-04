29 games confirmed for CPBL's 2025 season in Taipei Dome

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) and the Farglory Group on Monday confirmed that the Taipei Dome will host at least 29 regular-season games and possibly more in 2025.

Farglory, which operates and manages the Taipei Dome, said that following a few days of discussions and negotiations, it had come to an understanding with the CPBL to put baseball first at the stadium.

Those discussions were needed after Farglory announced last week that only 20 CPBL games would be played in the indoor stadium in 2025 after 38 were played there in 2024.

The company attributed the reduction to the Taipei City government's plan to use the Taipei Dome as a venue for the 2025 World Masters Games, which the city would make the facility unavailable from April 23 to May 28.

The reduced schedule drew the ire of the CPBL and baseball fans who said the dome was built for baseball.

In response to those outcries, Farglory voiced confidence that the Taipei Dome would host at least 35 CPBL games in 2025 before Monday's deal was made public.

Though only 29 games were pledged Monday, CPBL President Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) still praised the agreement and said he was grateful that Farglory was able to confirm more dates for the league in such a short period of time.

He also said Taipei agreed to more carefully calculate how long the venue will be needed for the 2025 World Masters Games, which will likely free up more dates for CPBL games.

Farglory and the CPBL are also working with other organizations to host international events such as exhibition games or tournaments at the venue to bring more international baseball games to Taiwan, Farglory said.

As for the 2025 World Masters Games, Farglory said that it will do its best to help Taiwan successfully host the international event.