Taiwan finishes 8th in worst-ever performance at U23 Baseball World Cup

Taipei, Sept. 14 (CNA) Team Great Britain defeated Team Taiwan at the 2024 U23 Baseball World Cup in China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, putting Taiwan in eighth place.

World No. 18 ranked Great Britain defeated No. 3 Taiwan 2-1, winning by just one run.

Great Britain beat Taiwan thanks to its starter Oliver Duthies who pitched five innings and struck out two of Taiwan's batters.

The team took its first run on the top of the second, followed by a second run on the top of the fourth.

Meanwhile, Taiwan failed to score any runs until the bottom of the seventh and final inning and did not capitalize on its newly-found momentum, leading to Great Britain's victory.

After losing to Great Britain, Taiwan had a total of three wins and two losses at the placement rounds, finishing eighth.

While Great Britain reached its furthest ever managed in this year's tournament, it is the lowest placement Taiwan has received since the inception of the biennial event in 2014.