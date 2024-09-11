Lai promises more government support for disabled athletes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday pledged to provide more government resources to support Taiwanese athletes with disabilities so they can "shine on the international stage."

Speaking with athletes who took part in the Paris Paralympics held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, Lai said the resources poured into them were "the best" to date.

Lai was alluding to the provision of additional accommodation and meal services, a training facility and physical therapy, which he said was at the "same standard" offered to the national team in the earlier Olympic Games.

Lai went on to say support for disabled athletes and their coaches "will only get better" in the future and that the government hopes to provide "a broader space" for individuals to pursue their sporting dreams so they can "shine on the international stage" for the country.

Table tennis player Chen Po-yen (left) receives a commemorative suitcase from President Lai Ching-te (right) on Wednesday on behalf of all athletes who took part in the Paris Paralympics. CNA photo Sept. 11, 2024

The president made the comments as he welcomed Paralympic athletes at the Presidential Office, lauding their "bravery" and setting a good example for Taiwan's youth.

A total of 13 Taiwanese athletes took part in the Paralympics this year, competing in seven sports categories and bringing home three silver and two bronze medals, the best performance for the national team since 2004.

Table tennis player Tian Shiau-wen (田曉雯) took the silver medal in the table tennis women's doubles WD20 class with Lin Tzu-yu (林姿妤) and a bronze medal in the women's singles class 10 event.

In addition, table tennis players Cheng Ming-chih (程銘志) and Chen Po-yen (陳柏諺) claimed silver medals in the men's singles TT5 and TT11 categories, respectively.

Meanwhile, taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen (蕭翔文) took home a bronze in the men's K44 58-kilogram division.