Taiwanese shuttlers win men's singles, doubles titles at Taipei Open

Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) The YONEX Taipei Open 2024 concluded on Sunday with Taiwanese shuttler Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) claiming the men's singles title, while compatriots Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-suan (楊博軒) secured victory in the men's doubles event.

Lin defeated compatriot Chi Yu-jen (戚又仁) 21-17, 21-13 at the Taipei Arena, marking the fourth Super 300 title for the 24-year-old player nicknamed "the left-handed heavy artillery."

In the first game against Chi, Lin led 11-8 at the mid-game interval and later closed out the opener with six consecutive points.

Lin, currently ranked 14th in the world, maintained a steady lead in the second game, sealing his victory with a final smash to win the match.

In the men's doubles final, Lee and Yang beat their compatriots Chiang Chien-wei (江建葦) and Wu Hsuan-yi (吳軒毅) 21-7, 25-23, marking the duo's fifth international title since they began playing together.

Lee Jhe-huei (left) and Yang Po-suan shout excitedly. CNA photo Sept. 8, 2024

Lee and Yang maintained a strong lead over their opponents throughout the first game, and although Chiang and Wu bounced back in a closely fought second match, Lee and Yang clinched the lead at the end of the game to secure victory in the 36-minute match.

Meanwhile, Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) and Hu Ling-fang (胡綾芳) finished as runners-up in the mixed doubles after losing to their Thai opponents.

The Taiwanese duo, ranked 20th in the world and the tournament's second seeds, was defeated by Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong in straight sets, 17-21, 19-21.

Despite holding multiple leads in both sets, including 16-10 in the first and 19-17 in the second, Yang and Hu failed to maintain their advantage in the 40-minute match.

"Of course, it is a bit disappointing," Hu told reporters in a post-final interview. "But this match helped me recognize my weaknesses, so it wasn't without its benefits."

Yang Po-hsuan (left) and Hu Ling-fang in the mixed doubles final. CNA photo Sept. 8, 2024

Also on the last day of the Taipei Open, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi of Indonesia beat their compatriots Jesita Putri Miantoro and Febi Setianingrum 21-15, 21-16 in the women's doubles final.

In addition, Sim Yu Jin of South Korea defeated Putri Kusama Wardani of Indonesia 21-17, 21-13 in the women's singles final.