Jensen Huang throws out first pitch at SF Giants' Taiwanese Heritage Night

Taipei/San Francisco, Sept. 3 (CNA) Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) threw the ceremonial first pitch at the inaugural Taiwanese Heritage Night hosted by the San Francisco Giants before a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Sporting a No. 93 San Francisco Giants home jersey instead of his characteristic leather jacket, Huang's pitch went straight into the catcher's glove -- drawing loud cheers from fans at Oracle Park.

Some fans held up "JENSEN" signs while others displayed homemade banners reading "Jensen Huang, Taiwan loves you."

Huang had previously thrown the first pitch at a Taiwan Day event on May 25 earlier this year at the Oakland Coliseum before an MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros.

The U.S. multinational technology company CEO had also thrown the first pitch before a Chinese Professional Baseball League game between the Wei Chuan Dragons and the CTBC Brothers in Taipei on June 1.

Taiwanese-American MLB player Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks also took to the plate in yesterday's game, igniting excitement among Taiwanese fans.

The Taiwanese Heritage Night was organized by Taiwanese airline EVA Air, the Taiwan Tourism Administration and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco.

Taiwan Day events are annual events aimed at celebrating Taiwanese culture and bringing together Taiwanese and American baseball fans.

In the end, the Giants lost 7-8 against the Diamondbacks.