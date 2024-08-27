Chou Tien-chen to take 1-week badminton break due to lung injury

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Taiwan's top male shuttler, Chou Tien-chen (周天成), will take a one-week break from the court due to damage sustained to his left lung during the Japan Open last Saturday.

Chou was diagnosed with damage to the left lung alveolus and soft tissue by doctors at Taoyuan General Hospital, where he receives hyperbaric oxygen therapy regularly.

The 34-year-old shuttler told CNA that tests had ruled out pneumothorax, so would not affect his regular treatment.

Chou suggested that the injury might have resulted from improper use of a respiratory resistance training device before the semifinal.

"My lung might have overexpanded because I took breaths too quickly, leading to the injury," he said, describing the sensation as feeling like cramping.

"It felt like being zapped with electricity with each movement. It was really uncomfortable, so I'm truly thankful to the Lord that I was able to finish the final [of the Japan Open]."

A devout Christian, Chou credited his ability to continue competing to the support of his pastor and church family, who prayed for him at his request.

Taiwan's top male shuttler Chou Tien-chen. Photo courtesy of Kao Min-shan

Chou, who was diagnosed with early-stage colorectal cancer in early 2023, clarified that this latest issue is unrelated to his previous health history, adding that the situation has been reported to the National Sports Training Center as well as the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association.

Chou noted that the discomfort began before his match with Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

It was temporarily managed by his physician, and Chou went on to defeat Naraoka in straight games, 55 minutes, before losing to the 19-year-old Alex Lanier of France in Sunday's final, 21-17, 22-20.

Chou appeared tired during Sunday's match and did not celebrate with his signature shout until he scored his 19th point in the second game, ending his celebration there.

Despite the loss, it was Chou's best performance in a Super 750 or higher tournament in two years. His last final appearance at such a level was the 2022 Japan Open, where he also finished as runner-up.

His world ranking has moved up one place to ninth, according to the latest rankings announced Tuesday.