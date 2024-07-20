Taiwanese athlete wins first place at Asian DanceSport Festival 2024

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 20 (CNA) Taiwanese athlete Wang Yi-shan (王儀珊) secured first place on Friday in the Solo Junior II Standard Female category at the Asian DanceSport Festival 2024, taking place in Wuxi, China.

The 15-year-old advanced through four rounds at the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) event before beating six other Chinese participants in the final to attain first place.

Wang's achievement marks the first time Taiwan has won the highest ranking at a WDSF-certified competition held in China.

General Secretary of Chinese Taipei DanceSport Federation Peng Yen-ming (彭彥鳴) told CNA that Wang Yi-shan has exceptional artistry and musicality.

"Although Standard Dance emphasizes elegance, she can still exhibit a lively and dynamic side," Peng said.

He added that "everyone is ecstatic" over Wang's victory.

According to the WDSF's official website, Wang is currently ranked world No. 1 in both the "Junior II Solo Standard Female" and "Youth Solo Standard Female" categories, with 2160 points and 1890 points, respectively.

Wang will participate in the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur next week and the German Open in Stuttgart in August.