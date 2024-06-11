Taiwan bags 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze at gymnastics championship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 11 (CNA) Taiwan won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the ninth Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championship, which concluded in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday.

The three-day competition, which saw more than 300 athletes from 14 countries and territories, competing in 18 events for 68 sets of medals in male and female singles and doubles, mixed doubles, teams of three and five and aerobic dance in three age groups 12-14; 15-17 and over 18.

The Taiwanese medalists were 14-year-old Wang Fei-chu (王飛掬), who won gold in the girl's singles, and 12-year-old Chueh Tzu-cheng (闕子承), who won bronze in boy's singles. Together, Wang and Chueh won silver in mixed doubles on Sunday.

The two excelled in a sport that requires athletes to find balance between difficult movements and aesthetics through rigorous training, said their coach, Chang Chun-chi (張淳智).

"Dedication and hard work are essential to achieving top results in this competition," Chang said.

Wang's mother, Lu Tsai-i (呂采憶), told CNA that her daughter started practicing the sport at the age of seven.

"She really loves doing this, and we are here to accompany and support her," Lu said.