Taiwan to play all five Premier12 group games at Taipei Dome

Taipei, May 29 (CNA) Taiwan will play all five of its Group B games in the Premier12 tournament in mid-November at the Taipei Dome, according to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

After the Group B opener featuring Japan and Australia in Nagoya on Nov. 13, Taiwan will host South Korea at the country's only indoor baseball venue the next day, according to the schedule of the WBSC's flagship tournament released Wednesday.

The opener at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya is the only Group B game that does not take place in Taiwan.

Following its first game with South Korea, Taiwan will take on the Dominican Republic on Nov. 14, Japan on Nov. 16, and Australia on Nov. 17, and Cuba on Nov. 18.

The game on Nov. 15 between Japan and South Korea, who were crowned champions at the previous two editions of the Premier12, is the only non-Taiwan game being played at the Taipei Dome.

The other eight games are set to be held at Tianmu Stadium, also in Taipei.

World No. 2 Mexico will host Group A, which includes the Netherlands, Panama, Puerto Rico, the United States, and Venezuela, from Nov. 9 to 14.

The top two teams in the two six-team groups will advance to the Super Round in Japan.

The WBSC Premier12 features the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams in the world based on the WBSC's rankings. Taiwan is currently ranked fifth in the world.