Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Dwight Howard has committed to helping those affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that devastated parts of Hualien County on April 3 by channeling some of the proceeds from merchandise sales to the quake's victims.

The eight-time NBA All-Star, who last played for the then Taoyuan Leopards (now Taiwan Beer Leopards) in Taiwan's T1 LEAGUE about a year ago, stated his intentions in a Facebook post Monday.

"Merchandise has been released on DH12 day, and the sales will go to relief programs for everyone affected by the earthquake in Taiwan," he wrote. "Still praying for you all and hoping that you can stay strong in recovering from the earthquake and the aftershocks."

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year said he was "currently working on something to help raise resources for those affected" and plans to return to Taiwan soon to "bring back the smiles."

According to one of the two pictures attached to the post, the majority of the proceedings from sales of his products will go to those in need in Taiwan.

It was not the first time the American "Superman" showed his concern for Taiwan after the earthquake.

Soon after the seismic event, he called on his fans to pray for the safety of people in Taiwan in an Instagram post. While admitting that he could not imagine the fear and pain of those experiencing the natural disaster, he said, "I want to encourage everyone to stay strong! I love you, Taiwan."

In 20 games in the T1 LEAGUE in the 2022-23 season, Howard averaged 23.2 points and five assists and led the league with 16.2 rebounds per game.

During his time in Taiwan, he also helped raise millions of Taiwan dollars for local charities and brought daily necessities and toys to a charity center in New Taipei.