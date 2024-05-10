Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist finishes 2nd in Kazakhstan games

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese judo star Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) won the silver medal at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam on Friday after being defeated by a Russian opponent in the final of the under-60 kilogram weight class.

Yang, the 2020 Olympic silver-medalist and ranked fourth in the world, lost to 12th-ranked Ramazan Abdulaev after his defense was breached.

Yang will stay in Kazakhstan to prepare for the World Judo Championships being held May 19-24 in Abu Dhabi, his coach said.