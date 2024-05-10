Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist finishes 2nd in Kazakhstan games

05/10/2024 10:21 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwanese judo practitioner Yang Yung-wei (left) is pictured with his coach Liu Wen-teng. Photo courtesy of Liu Wen-teng May 10, 2024
Taiwanese judo practitioner Yang Yung-wei (left) is pictured with his coach Liu Wen-teng. Photo courtesy of Liu Wen-teng May 10, 2024

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese judo star Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) won the silver medal at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam on Friday after being defeated by a Russian opponent in the final of the under-60 kilogram weight class.

Yang, the 2020 Olympic silver-medalist and ranked fourth in the world, lost to 12th-ranked Ramazan Abdulaev after his defense was breached.

Yang will stay in Kazakhstan to prepare for the World Judo Championships being held May 19-24 in Abu Dhabi, his coach said.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ls

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.80