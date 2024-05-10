Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist finishes 2nd in Kazakhstan games
05/10/2024 10:21 PM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese judo star Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) won the silver medal at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam on Friday after being defeated by a Russian opponent in the final of the under-60 kilogram weight class.
Yang, the 2020 Olympic silver-medalist and ranked fourth in the world, lost to 12th-ranked Ramazan Abdulaev after his defense was breached.
Yang will stay in Kazakhstan to prepare for the World Judo Championships being held May 19-24 in Abu Dhabi, his coach said.
