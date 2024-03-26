BADMINTON/102-year-old prepares to defend badminton title for 40th year
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) A 102-year-old Taiwanese man is preparing to defend his father-son title at the World Morning Cup Badminton Championships, an amateur badminton event to begin in Taipei Wednesday, for the 40th consecutive year.
Lin Yu-mao (林友茂), the current Guinness world record holder for oldest male badminton player, told CNA Tuesday that he will also take part in the grandparent-grandchild category for the sixth consecutive year
Lin said he played badminton every morning without fail before age 100, after which he played every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
He said he was always good at sports, with experience in basketball and tai chi.
Lin said he finally stuck to badminton in his fifties because of the cheers he got when he hit a good smash.
He said the Morning Cup "can enhance family relationships while happily exercising," expressing hopes that it will continue.
The championships broke the world record for the largest amateur badminton championships in 2016 with 4,318 people participating. This year, another world-record number of 4,753 people from 22 countries and regions have signed up for the games, according to organizers.
Other than regular match games such as men and women singles or men and women doubles, the event also holds family games including father and son or daughter, mother and son or daughter, husband and wife, and grandparent and grandchild combinations.
The 2024 championship organized by the Taiwan Senior Badminton Association is slated for Wednesday to Sunday at the Taipei Gymnasium.
- Taiwan shuttler Lin Chun-yi bags Swiss Open men's singles titleTaiwanese badminton player Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) defeated compatriot Chou Tien-chen (周天成) in a three-game thriller to bag the Yonex Swiss Open men's singles title in Basel on Sunday.03/25/2024 05:33 PM
- Taiwan shuttlers Chou, Lin advance to men's singles semis at Swiss OpenTaiwanese badminton players Chou Tien-chen (周天成) and Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) defeated their respective opponents to advance to the men's singles semifinals at the Yonex Swiss Open in ...03/23/2024 04:18 PM
- Taiwan shuttler Tai Tzu-ying defeated in All England Open semifinalsTaiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) lost in two straight games to Spain's Carolina Marin in the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships semifinal on Sunday (Taipei ...03/17/2024 04:15 PM
- Business
Taiwan mulls cross-industry alliances to lead new supply chains03/26/2024 09:43 PM
- Sports
102-year-old prepares to defend badminton title for 40th year03/26/2024 09:05 PM
- Society
Japanese dried fish intercepted at border03/26/2024 08:47 PM
- Society
World Vision Taiwan to terminate foster care services03/26/2024 08:25 PM
- Society
Taiwan measles cluster outbreak comes to an end: CDC03/26/2024 08:21 PM