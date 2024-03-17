BADMINTON/Taiwan shuttler Tai Tzu-ying defeated in All England Open semifinals
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) lost in two straight games to Spain's Carolina Marin in the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships semifinal on Sunday (Taipei time).
Tai, ranked No. 3 in the world, fell to world No. 5 Marin 13-21, 12-21 in a semifinal match that lasted 46 minutes at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.
In the opener, the players went back and forth early to tie at 4-4, before Marin took 7 of the next 8 points on a combination of her strong play at the net and several unforced errors by Tai.
After the mid-game interval, Tai managed to narrow the gap to only 2 points at 12-14, but Marin again took the upper hand to close out the game 21-13.
The second game proceeded much as the first, with Marin jumping out to an 11-5 lead in the first half. Again, Tai nearly pulled even at 10-11, only to see Marin go on a 9-1 run on her way to a 21-12 victory.
Tai, who played the match with both her knees and ankles taped, said she had been struggling with knee injuries since playing in the French Open earlier this month.
Despite the discomfort, she said she had nevertheless tried to overcome it and adapt, in what is likely to be her last career appearance at the English tournament.
Following her victory, Marin will go on to face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the championship's final later on Sunday.
Tai, meanwhile, will return to Taiwan for at least a few weeks to rest and receive treatment on her knees. Her next competition is likely to be the Badminton Asia Championships, which will be held in Ningbo, China from April 9-14.
- Taiwan's ace shuttler Tai Tzu-ying advances to All England Open semisTaiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) defeated her Chinese opponent to advance to the semifinals of the women's singles at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships ...03/16/2024 12:48 PM
- Taiwan shuttlers advance to All England Open quarter-finalsTaiwanese Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) on Friday upset world No. 2 duo Liang Weikeng (梁偉鏗) and Wang Chang (王昶) from China to advance to the men's ...03/15/2024 06:53 PM
- Taiwan shuttlers Lee, Yang finish runners-up at French OpenTaiwanese badminton players Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) settled for silver at the Yonex French Open after losing to India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag ...03/11/2024 01:56 PM
- Society
Taiwan captain vows to sue Indonesian fishers after assault03/17/2024 06:34 PM
- Sports
Hsieh Su-wei returns to top spot in women's doubles after Indian Wells win03/17/2024 04:31 PM
- Sports
Taiwan shuttler Tai Tzu-ying defeated in All England Open semifinals03/17/2024 04:15 PM
- Culture
Indians mark start of spring with 'Holi' celebrations in New Taipei03/17/2024 02:50 PM
- Society
Warm weather forecast for Taiwan on Sunday as cold front looms03/17/2024 11:42 AM