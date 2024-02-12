Taiwan concludes tug-of-war world championships with 3 more silvers
Taipei, Feb. 12 (CNA) The Taiwanese team bagged three silver medals on the last day at the Tug of War International Federation's World Indoor Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden on Sunday (local time).
Taiwan won the silver medals in the women's 540-kg division, men's 560-kg division, and the mixed team 580-kg division, after winning three gold medals a day earlier.
In the women's event, Taiwan lost to China in the final after losing two pulls in the best of three match.
"We lost both pulls on three faults," said Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association Secretary-General Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬). "The younger members on the team are rather inexperienced and still improving their performance."
Only one member from the World Games-winning team participated, as the association sought to give newer team member more experiences at world events, according to Chen Chien-ping (陳建平), chair of the sports governing body.
Meanwhile, members of the gold medal-winning men's team in the 600-kg division on Saturday competed in the men's 560-kg and the mixed team's 580-kg division finals, which Taiwan lost to Northern Ireland and the Basque Country, respectively.
Despite the defeats, Cho said reaching the final is never easy.
The six medals won by Taiwan, competing in world sports event under the name "Chinese Taipei," represent an improvement from the one gold and two bronze medals won at the 2023 World Indoor Championships held in Parkgate, Northern Ireland.
- Society
Talks under way to assist Taiwan tourists stuck in Vietnam: Officials02/12/2024 07:35 PM
- Sports
Taiwan concludes tug-of-war world championships with 3 more silvers02/12/2024 07:23 PM
- Society
Migrant workers call for realistic eligibility rules in incentive program02/12/2024 04:35 PM
- Culture
Connecting with underground society: Author tells stories of migrant workers02/12/2024 03:23 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/12/2024 02:46 PM