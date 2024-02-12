Taiwan concludes tug-of-war world championships with 3 more silvers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 12 (CNA) The Taiwanese team bagged three silver medals on the last day at the Tug of War International Federation's World Indoor Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden on Sunday (local time).

Taiwan won the silver medals in the women's 540-kg division, men's 560-kg division, and the mixed team 580-kg division, after winning three gold medals a day earlier.

In the women's event, Taiwan lost to China in the final after losing two pulls in the best of three match.

"We lost both pulls on three faults," said Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association Secretary-General Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬). "The younger members on the team are rather inexperienced and still improving their performance."

Only one member from the World Games-winning team participated, as the association sought to give newer team member more experiences at world events, according to Chen Chien-ping (陳建平), chair of the sports governing body.

Meanwhile, members of the gold medal-winning men's team in the 600-kg division on Saturday competed in the men's 560-kg and the mixed team's 580-kg division finals, which Taiwan lost to Northern Ireland and the Basque Country, respectively.

Despite the defeats, Cho said reaching the final is never easy.

The six medals won by Taiwan, competing in world sports event under the name "Chinese Taipei," represent an improvement from the one gold and two bronze medals won at the 2023 World Indoor Championships held in Parkgate, Northern Ireland.