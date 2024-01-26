To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) DeMarcus Cousins took his talent to a local brand hand-shaken drink store Friday in Taipei as part of the basketball star's efforts to better familiarize himself with Taiwanese culture.

The four-time NBA all-star arrived at the 19 Tea House Yongji Store in Taipei's Xinyi District at around 10:30 a.m. and donned the uniform of the chain store to serve as manager for a day, handing out 100 cups of "DeMarcus Cousins Bubble Tea" for free.

Boogie shook the first couple of cups of bubble tea for his fans and asked for on-site feedback, receiving a thumbs-up from satisfied fans.

"So far the review is seeming to be good. Seeing people enjoy it, I'm very excited that I was able to create success at my first time. It's a cool thing," Cousins said at a press interview.

"[Fan's in Taiwan] are very welcoming, very hospitable. You make me feel like I'm right at home, you make this transition very very easy for me."

The chain store publicized the scheduled event on Thursday afternoon and more than 70 fans lined up outside the store at about 9:40 a.m. to get a taste of Boogie Special. The crowd only seemed to grow bigger after 11 a.m.

At the head of the line was Dica Yu and his friend, surnamed Huang (黃), who live in Taipei and arrived outside the store at 3:30 a.m.

"It was rumored that he would come to play in Taiwan last year, which didn't happen and it was such a shame, so I think I have to seize this chance to see him up close," Huang told CNA.

While Huang said he just hopes Cousins enjoys his time in Taiwan, Yu said he looks forward to seeing the American big man argue with referees to hype up the game.

Lisa Lee (left) and her daughter take a picture with Cousins. CNA photo Jan. 26, 2024

Also in the crowd was Lisa Lee, a 38-year-old mother from Yunlin County who woke up her daughter at 6 a.m. to catch the high-speed rail to Taipei and see Cousins in person.

"I started supporting him when he joined the [Golden States] Warriors and was heartbroken to see him get injured then," said Lee, who has followed Cousins since then and hopes he can get back in the NBA.

Having not watched a Cousins game in Taiwan yet, Lee said she has purchased a second row courtside seat ticket to the Taiwan Beer Leopards' game with the Kaohsiung Aquas on Saturday.

Meanwhile, asked about his experience of local dishes, Cousins said he is a big fan of beef noodles and "basically eat[s] it everyday" since his arrival on Jan. 18, but stinky tofu is something he has "not had the courage to try yet."

CNA photo Jan. 26, 2024

The day also marked the debut of the chain store's newly designed cup decorated with a Cousins' cartoon icon, whose style and flow Boogie commended for being "creative" and "unique" and said "I have no complaint."

According to 19 Tea House representative Mike Yen (嚴凱彬), the cup with Cousins' image is set to be used for one month until Feb. 25.

Cousins will suit up for the Leopards at Taoyuan Arena at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the game with the Tainan TSG GhostHawks Sunday, before playing a cross-league exhibition game with the Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers in the P.LEAGUE+ at Hsinchu County Stadium on Jan. 30.

(By Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/AW