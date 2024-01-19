DeMarcus Cousins thankful to play in Taiwan, aims to elevate Leopards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Four-time NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins officially joined the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the T1 LEAGUE Friday, saying he is "thankful" for the opportunity and will try his best to elevate the Leopards.

Boogie made his first public appearance at the Sheraton Taoyuan Hotel after arriving in the country on Thursday evening. He participated in the Leopards' practice in the afternoon and said he "can't wait to get the show on the road."

Having been an athlete all his life, Cousins said he "missed being around the camaraderie and having chemistry with the guys on the floor." Therefore, when Leopards CEO Johnny Chang (張建偉) reached out to him, he felt grateful for the opportunity, which he thinks will be "beneficial to everybody."

However, that does not mean he will focus on exhibiting his own scoring prowess or racking up personal stats, according to Cousins.

"I pride myself on playing basketball the correct way ... [To finish] in the game with 60 points and lose by 20, that's not my style and that's not the label I want on myself as a player ... I think that's the ultimate compliment that any player you just come in and not only be a part of a team but also elevate it."

DeMarcus Cousins poses for the press at a press conference in Taoyuan Friday. CNA photo Jan. 19

The second NBA all-star talent to play for a pro team in Taiwan, Cousins admitted having contacted Dwight Howard, who "has a lot of nice words to say about Taiwan" and made the decision a lot easier.

Howard played 20 games for the Leopards in the 2022-23 season but did not return during the offseason.

Cousins, joining the Leopards as a veteran, said he is ready to put his talent on display and will spread his knowledge of the game.

The American big man called the Leopards as "a very talented team" with "a lot of guys who can really shoot the ball" that has a chance to be a good team.

Cousins is scheduled to make his T1 LEAGUE debut on Saturday against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks and will also play in the Leopards home games on Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28.

In addition, the Leopards announced that Cousins will also play in a cross-league exhibition game featuring the Leopards and the Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers of the P.LEAGUE+, which tips off at 7 p.m. at Hsinchu County Stadium, on Jan. 30.

Now 33, Cousins said he is happy where he is and "a fan of believing everything happens for a reason" when asked whether he has any plans to return to the NBA.

Although the door to the NBA is now "half-closed" to him, which was initially devastating, Cousins said many opportunities have since opened up for him and taken him to a "beautiful game" around the world, showing him there is much more basketball played outside the NBA.

Given the hard work he has put into the game, Cousins said he believes in his talent and can dominate no matter where he goes. Be it Taiwan, Mars or Venus, "I'll be DeMarcus Cousins," he said.

On the same occasion, Chang said the Leopards believe that signing an NBA star will help boost the vibe of Taiwan basketball and show people the enthusiasm of the industry.

"Some people ask me whether the Leopards will keep recruiting NBA players in the future. Well, if having them proves an effective way to do it, then why not?" Chang said.