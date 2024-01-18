Taiwan bags 1 silver, 2 bronzes at first-ever World Deaf Youth Games

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Taiwan secured one silver and two bronze medals at the inaugural World Deaf Youth Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday, the first of the three-day competition.

The country's first medal was won by runner Wei Yu-tze (危宇澤), who clocked a personal best of 11.07 seconds in the men's 100 meters at Centro Paralímpico Brasileiro and took second place.

Wei's achievement was followed by Chen Yun-hsuan (陳昀暄), the sole female member of the athletics team, securing third place in the women's 100m with a time of 14.54 seconds.

Swimmer Li Yi-ling (李翊菱), the youngest of Taiwan's 16 athletes participating in the games, also earned a bronze in the women's 200m individual medley, recording a time of 2:41.68.

In an interview with Vamos Sports, Wei said the result was "not bad," noting the challenge of staying in top form during what is typically a preparatory period in Taiwan.

"I feel much better today than the past two days. And because this is the first time I have dealt with such intense jet lag ... I feel I performed relatively well," Wei said, adding that he aims to do even better next time.

Chen Ying-chi (陳穎祈), Wei's coach at Hsinchu City's Cheng De Senior High School, told CNA that this was Wei's first international event, which had made him nervous about adjusting to things like the venue and jet lag.

Chen Ying-chi told Vamos Sports that considering Wei primarily competes in the decathlon, this new record would put him in a "very competitive" position.

Although she did not watch the live broadcast of Wei's game, Wei's mother said they had spoken on the phone before to help ease his nerves, and that she had been excited to receive the good news from him.

Wei was also concerned about his cat, which had fallen ill before he left, his mother said, adding, "He even asked me whether I had taken the cat to see a doctor."

Meanwhile, Chen Yun-hsuan, who had also not participated in an international competition before, told Vamos Sports she was "pleased" and "surprised" to secure third in the 100m, particularly because she is a long-distance runner.

Looking back at the progress she has made, Chen Yun-hsuan said her efforts had "paid off."

The first-ever World Deaf Youth Games is run by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf and includes athletes from 15 countries competing in athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, futsal, swimming and table tennis.

The games are scheduled for Jan. 17-19, during which the Taiwan team will compete in all sports except for futsal and table tennis.