Law passed to suspend license plates for repeat major noise offenses

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The Legislative Yuan has passed amendments to the Noise Control Act that raise penalties for vehicle noise violations, including the suspension of license plates for major repeat offenders.

Under the amendments, fines for vehicles exceeding noise limits will increase to NT$3,600-NT$36,000 (US$116-US$1,160), up from the previous NT$1,800-NT$3,600.

Fines for reported vehicles not undergoing testing at the designated location by the deadline were also raised to NT$3,600-NT$36,000 from NT$1,800-NT$3,600 previously.

After a vehicle owner or user is notified to make improvements, failure to comply within the given timeframe will result in successive violations and fines.

Under the amended law, major offenses will also lead to the suspension of the vehicle's license plate until the required improvements are completed.

Repeated violations within one year will result in a six-month suspension of the license plate, according to the amended regulations.

The amendments aim to deter exhaust pipe modifications emitting noises late at night or early in the morning that disturb the public, according to the amendment's proposal.

In line with the Environmental Protection Administration's reorganization in August 2023, the amendments also update the competent authority to the Ministry of Environment.