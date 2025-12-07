Chilly 10.7°C recorded in Hsinchu County Sunday morning

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) Early-morning temperatures dipped to 10.7 degrees Celsius in Guanxi Township in Hsinchu County on Sunday, the lowest temperature recorded in Taiwan's low-lying areas that day, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The second-lowest temperature recorded in any low-lying area in Taiwan on Sunday was in Xihu Township in Miaoli County at 11.4 degrees, CWA data showed.

Independent meteorologist Wu De-rong (吳德榮) explained in an online post Sunday that the cold conditions were due to the influence of radiative cooling.

Citing European weather model data, Wu said that Sunday would remain clear and stable, with temperatures continuing to rise in the daytime.

Wu said the northeasterly monsoon would begin strengthening Monday morning, increasing moisture and bringing a chance of brief showers to parts of northern and eastern Taiwan, along with a temperature drop.

He said northern Taiwan would turn cooler, while central and southern Taiwan would remain comfortable during the daytime and experience a cooler evening.