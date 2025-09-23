2 missing, 75 trapped after Hualien barrier lake bursts banks
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Floodwaters from the overflowing Matai'an Creek barrier lake in Hualien County swept into Guangfu Township Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 75 people trapped and two others missing, according to the Hualien County Fire Bureau.
The floodwaters, which surged into downtown Guangfu after the bank burst around 2:50 p.m., carried mud and debris, submerging streets to rooftop level in some areas.
Residents were seen climbing onto vehicles and buildings to wait for rescue as black, silt-laden water engulfed the town.
The surge also destroyed the Matai'an Creek Bridge and flooded Taiwan Railways' Guangfu Station.
Rescue operations were launched with support from Taipei, New Taipei, and Taitung fire departments, along with civilian groups providing boats.
Officials have urged residents to move to higher floors if possible, while search and rescue teams prioritized those trapped at ground level.
