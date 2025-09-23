2 missing, 75 trapped after Hualien barrier lake bursts banks

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Floodwaters from the overflowing Matai'an Creek barrier lake in Hualien County swept into Guangfu Township Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 75 people trapped and two others missing, according to the Hualien County Fire Bureau.

The floodwaters, which surged into downtown Guangfu after the bank burst around 2:50 p.m., carried mud and debris, submerging streets to rooftop level in some areas.

Residents were seen climbing onto vehicles and buildings to wait for rescue as black, silt-laden water engulfed the town.

Focus Taiwan video

The surge also destroyed the Matai'an Creek Bridge and flooded Taiwan Railways' Guangfu Station.

Rescue operations were launched with support from Taipei, New Taipei, and Taitung fire departments, along with civilian groups providing boats.

Officials have urged residents to move to higher floors if possible, while search and rescue teams prioritized those trapped at ground level.

The Matai'an Creek barrier lake before overflowing. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency

A Water Resources Agency officer oversees efforts to control the overflow of Matai'an Creek barrier lake in Hualien County on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Water Resources Agency

Floodwaters from the Matai'an Creek barrier lake sweep through Guangfu Station in Hualien County on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor