05/11/2025 01:55 PM
Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire
@China Times: U.S., China expected to clash over fentanyl controls in tariff talks
@Liberty Times: Legislators propose law amendment to prevent Chinese-origin goods from being relabeled as Taiwanese
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks to lead gains
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish
@Taipei Times: Up to NT$500bn planned for US arms
