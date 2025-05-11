Focus Taiwan App
05/11/2025 01:55 PM
Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire

@China Times: U.S., China expected to clash over fentanyl controls in tariff talks

@Liberty Times: Legislators propose law amendment to prevent Chinese-origin goods from being relabeled as Taiwanese

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks to lead gains

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish

@Taipei Times: Up to NT$500bn planned for US arms

    24