To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan detects first case of ractopamine in imported pork since 2021

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Taiwan has detected ractopamine in imported pork for the first time since it lifted restrictions in 2021, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) confirmed earlier this week.

According to the TFDA's pork monitoring dashboard, a shipment from Australia on April 29 -- totaling 22.99 metric tons -- was found to contain 0.001 parts per million (ppm) of ractopamine, well below Taiwan's legal limits.

The batch included various edible parts such as pig feet, intestines, liver connective tissue, jowls, and skin. The TFDA noted that the levels complied with current standards: 0.01 ppm for meat and offal, and 0.04 ppm for organs like liver and kidneys.

This marks the first detection of ractopamine in imported pork since the market opened, shifting some public concern beyond U.S. pork to other sources.

In response, opposition Kuomintang lawmaker Hsu Yu-chen (許宇甄) criticized the government for being unaware of and unprepared to deal with the issue, claiming the move was a "test run" for broader ractopamine pork imports.

Hsu urged the government to mandate clear labeling on all pork products, including processed items, to indicate both the country of origin and whether they contain ractopamine.

Hsu Tse-yu (徐則鈺), a board member of the Consumers' Foundation, said that although the product meets safety standards, consumers may still feel uneasy. He emphasized the importance of tracing the batch to ensure public confidence.

Yang Chen-chang (楊振昌), head of occupational medicine and clinical toxicology at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, called on the government to improve policies, including mandating clearer origin labeling, so that consumers can make informed choices.

Ractopamine, a beta-agonist used to promote leanness in livestock, can cause symptoms like rapid heartbeat, tremors, or gastrointestinal discomfort if consumed in large quantities, he said, adding that although no adverse effects in humans have been documented globally, concerns about long-term exposure remain.