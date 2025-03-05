More cherry blooms expected at Taichung farms, despite wet weather

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, March 5 (CNA) People wishing to see cherry blooms during the ongoing cherry blossom season at Wuling and Fushoushan farms in Taichung, central Taiwan, can still plan visits in March, despite the disappointing rain-dampened view on Tuesday, the farms said Wednesday.

Visitors traveling to the two farms on Monday to avoid the crowds following the Feb. 28 long weekend not only experienced the arrival of cooler and wet weather but were also unable to see cherry trees in full bloom.

Instead, they saw pink flowers on the ground around the Showa and Pink Lady cherry trees after recent heavy rain in central Taiwan.

Photo courtesy of Wuling Farm March 5, 2025

Photo courtesy of Wuling Farm March 4, 2025

Wuling Farm said that the rain's impact on its current cherry blossom season will be short-term, because other cherry tree varieties, such as Japanese Alpin cherry, are expected to begin blossoming soon.

The cherry blooms will be followed by peach flowers in late March, Wuling Farm said.

Meanwhile, Fushoushan Farm said the next wave of cheery blossoms are expected in mid-March if the weather improves, with white and lighter pink flowers expected on Oshima cherry and Yoshino cherry trees in late March.

Photo courtesy of Fushoushan Farm March 5, 2025