Warm weather to prevail Saturday; highs to reach 29°C: CWA

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) The warm weather in Taiwan the past two days continued Saturday, with daytime highs expected to hit as high as 29 degrees Celsius in the western half of the island due to southeasterly winds, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The CWA forecast partly cloudy to sunny skies for much of Taiwan during the day, although sporadic showers could occur in the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the warm weather will likely last until Monday, with highs likely to exceed 30 degrees around Taiwan, though there will be a large day-night temperature difference.

A cold air system, meanwhile, is expected to descend on Taiwan beginning Tuesday, sending temperatures to below 14 degrees, Wu said.

Taiwan is expected to feel the full effect of the cold air system, which will likely bring some rainfall, from March 5 to 9, Wu forecast.

Temperature-wise, lows of 14-15 degrees can be expected in Taipei during that time, although some low-lying areas could see the mercury drop to as low as 10 degrees, he said.