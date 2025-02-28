New TFDA head vows to strengthen food safety measures

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Chiang Chih-kang (姜至剛), the new director-general of the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), has pledged to combat food safety violations through interagency collaboration and the use of an existing "whistleblower protection mechanism."

At his sworn-in ceremony on Thursday, Chiang said that he would strengthen food safety by ensuring better cooperation among agencies and utilizing a "whistleblower protection mechanism," according to a TDFA press release.

However, no further details about the "whistleblower protection mechanism" or how it will be utilized differently from before were provided.

Chiang, who also works at National Taiwan University's College of Medicine, said that AI technology would be used to inspect for chemical hazards, including Sudan Red dye.

Chiang added that his agency would enhance the Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems to prevent food contamination from biological hazards, including norovirus and bongkrekic acid, without elaborating on the details.

Taiwan experienced several major food safety incidents last year, including the detection of the carcinogenic Sudan Red dye in various food products in February and a fatal food poisoning case at a restaurant in March caused by the deadly toxin bongkrekic acid.

Chiang, a toxicology specialist, led the team investigating last year's deadly bongkrekic acid case, which resulted in six deaths due to organ failure.

He also pledged to strengthen Taiwan's pharmaceutical supply chain and enhance the global competitiveness of medical devices produced in the country.

Chiang is taking over from predecessor Juang Shin-hun (莊聲宏), who retired in mid-January.