Warm weather forecast for 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Warm weather is forecast in Taiwan over the three-day 228 Peace Memorial Day weekend that starts on Friday, the Central Weather Administration said Thursday.

All of Taiwan will mainly experience cloudy to sunny skies during the holiday, with isolated intermittent showers predicted only in Hualien and Taitung in the east and the Hengchun Peninsula, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA.

On Friday, temperature highs of 23-25 degrees Celsius are forecast for northern Taiwan and the east, and 27-28 degrees in the south, Chang said.

Highs of 25-30 degrees are expected around Taiwan before March 3, he added.

An approaching weather front will bring occasional showers to southern Taiwan, Hualien and Taitung on March 3, along with mountainous areas in central Taiwan, Chang said. Cloudy to sunny conditions are forecast in other areas, he added.

Heavy rain is forecast for the evening of March 3 and is expected to continue into the next day due to the weather front and strengthening northeasterly winds, according to Chang.

Brief showers and thunder are also expected in the western half of Taiwan and along the north coast in Keelung, Chang added.

Temperatures highs will fall to 18-20 degrees in northern Taiwan on March 4, with lows of 14-18 degrees forecast at night.

On March 5 and 6, the weather is expected to turn wet and cold, with rainfall expected across the country and highs of 18-20 degrees forecast in northern, southern and eastern Taiwan.

The lowest temperatures are expected during the nights of March 5 and 6, when lows will drop to 13-14 degrees in northern and central Taiwan and 14-16 degrees in southern Taiwan and Hualien and Taitung in the east, according to Chang.

Chang added that the cold air mass is set to persist until March 8 before weakening the next day.