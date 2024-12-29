Low birth rate sees Taiwan close 14 schools in 2024: MOE

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) A drop in school enrollment caused by low birth rate led to the closure of 14 educational institutions across Taiwan in 2024, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The MOE revealed that the 14 institutions consisted of nine elementary schools, a junior high school and four institutions of higher learning.

Of the elementary schools, four were located in Taoyuan, one in Kaohsiung, one in Nantou County and three in Pingtung County.

Other than the declining birth rate, which led to decreased enrollment across all levels of education, the MOE also cited the building of the Taoyuan Aerotropolis as another reason why the four elementary schools in the city were closed.

The only junior high school in Taiwan to close its doors in 2024 was a school in the offshore Penghu County.

The MOE said the four institutions of higher learning which shut down were Kaohsiung's Tung Fang Design University, Changhua County's MingDao University, Chiayi City's Tatung Institute of Commerce and Technology and Yunlin County's TransWorld University.

July 31: Taiwan universities close due to falling enrollment, financial woes

On the four colleges, the MOE explained that in accordance with the Act Governing the Closure of Private Educational Institutions at Senior Secondary or Higher Level, the four schools ceased taking in new admissions in 2023.

At the time of the schools' suspension of enrollment, the universities together employed 428 faculty and staff to service 673 students.

The ministry went on to add that with the exception of I-Kuan Tao College in Kaohsiung, no college has been listed as at risk of closure from 2025 to 2026.

I-Kuan Tao College itself has only applied to close by 2025, the MOE said, adding that the request will need to be deliberated before it is approved.

In addition, eight high schools in Taiwan stopped accepting admissions in 2024, meaning they are likely to close in the coming years.

(By Phoenix Hsu and James Lo) Enditem/AW > Chinese Version